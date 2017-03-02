New bill could help veterans impacted by ITT shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Nearly six months, after ITT Technical Institute abruptly shut its doors and declared bankruptcy, Indiana Republican Congressman Luke Messer (IN-06) is leading the charge to help veterans impacted by the closure. He introduced similar legislation last fall, but it failed. Now his office says it’s hopeful this time the effort will work.

When ITT Tech shut down, most students had to start back at square one for their education, but had their loans forgiven. However, veterans attending the school using the G.I. Bill were caught in limbo—none of their credits would transfer to other schools and any time covered by the G.I. Bill was simply gone. Lawmakers hope a new bill will fix the problem, but some say they won’t believe it until they see it.

“I had to take a couple of side jobs, things that are not normal employment if you will,” said Jason Nyikos, said Navy veteran Jason Nyikos took odd jobs just to put food on the table.

“I’ve got a wife, a house, a mortgage,” said Nyikos, “so I had to make some money.”

He was a student at ITT Tech for 19 months, almost two of the four years guaranteed to him under the G.I. Bill. But when the school closed, he and other vets were stuck: few schools would accept ITT’s credits and however much of the four years they had used from the G.I. Bill was gone.

Shortly after the school’s closing, Messer introduced legislation to help veterans like Nyikos: a law that would essentially let people in his position start the G.I. Bill over again. That legislation failed.

“I was a little more disappointed than I thought I was going to be,” said Nyikos.

On Thursday, Messer announced plans to re-introduce that bill. His spokeswoman said they’re optimistic this time the measure will have a better chance of passing. Nyikos says he’ll believe it when he sees it.

“It was good to hear the optimism,” said Nyikos, “again, cautiously optimistic, so I’ll wait and see what happens.”

Messer’s office says they hope the bill will get a committee hearing this March.