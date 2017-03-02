× Residents can pick up orange light bulbs to ‘light up Delphi’ as tribute to murder victims

DELPHI, Ind. – A big effort is underway to “light up Delphi” as a tribute to murder victims Abby Williams and Liberty German.

Residents are being encouraged to use orange light bulbs on their porch as a constant reminder that police are still searching for their killer and the case remains unsolved.

Orange lights have been popping up all over Indiana and across the United states – even at homes as far away as New York.

1000 orange light bulbs were donated today to help "Light Up Delphi" for Abby and Libby. pic.twitter.com/HxtJL1nBZJ — Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) March 2, 2017

One thousand orange light bulbs were donated by Lowe’s today, and the Delphi Lions Club will be distributing them to residents for free. Any donations they receive will go straight to the girls’ families.

Families can pick up a pack of two orange light bulbs at the following locations in Delphi:

T & T Pizza King

Q-Graphics

Mitchells Mexican Grill

Delphi Body Works

The giving continues. Nothing but Inspirational. pic.twitter.com/lmngDMQPUO — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) March 2, 2017

Police continue to urge anyone with information regarding this case to call the tip line 844-459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Additionally, if you would like to donate to the reward fund, checks should be made payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation. Make sure to put “Delphi Reward” on the memo line and mail your donation to:

Indiana State Police Alliance

1415 Shelby Street

Indianapolis, IN, 46203