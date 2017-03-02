Residents voice streetlight concerns at forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS-- An effort to light Indianapolis streets got a boost Thursday night from residents. They voiced their concerns at a forum hosted by the IU Public Policy Institute and IPL.

It's part of Mayor Joe Hogsett's campaign "Operation Nightlight," which added more than 100 streetlights to the city ending a decades long moratorium.

"There's not enough we have sections of our neighborhood that is dark in the evening which is a magnet for crime," Brent Bowles said.

Bowles is the president of the Homewood Park West Neighborhood Association, not far from the area of a fatal hit and run earlier this month at West 38th St. and High School Rd.

"That area is rather dark in the evening," he said.

He joined dozens of others are the forum to share what factor they think should be prioritized when deciding where any more lights might go.

"We're asking for things like is it important to put lights where there's high rates of crime, or where there's a lot of children or where there’s a lot of pedestrian traffic," Katie Bailey, a program analyst at the IU Public Policy Institute, said.

The biggest area of concern residents shared was crime. Their feedback will help the city determine where there's the greatest need.

"Really a tool that will allow us to make a proper investment when we go to select future locations for streetlights," Katie Robinson, the director of the Office of Sustainability for Indianapolis, said.

The forum was the second of its kind. Organizers said they may hold a third.