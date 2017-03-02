REVIEW: Logan

Review by Dustin Heller

Logan is the third and final installment in the Wolverine trilogy starring Hugh Jackman as the titular character. This film follows X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Wolverine in the trilogy and serves as the tenth installment in the X-Men film series. Directed and written by James Mangold, the film is inspired by the comic book Old Man Logan by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven. Alongside Jackman, the film stars Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant and Dafne Keen. Logan has been rated R for strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity.

The mutant population is dying off and there haven’t been any mutant births in nearly two decades. Logan, known to the world as Wolverine, is now older and worn down and works as a limo driver near the Mexican border. He has lost a lot of his ability to heal himself and he spends his days drinking and taking care of an elderly Professor X. Everything changes when a woman contacts Logan about a mutant child who’s on the run. Logan and Professor X are now responsible for the girl and must get her to the Canadian border before the bad guys track her down. As they travel across the country, some secrets are revealed about the girl and perhaps not all is lost for the mutant legacy after all.

To quote Steven Spielberg, perhaps the greatest movie director of all time, “We were around when the Western died and there will be a time when the superhero movie goes the way of the Western.” I’m afraid we might be seeing the beginning of the end of the superhero genre, at least that is the way it’s starting to look to me.

I didn’t have the least bit of anticipation as I was headed to the press screening of Logan, and in reality it felt more like an obligation than anything. Don’t get me wrong, I was hoping that it was going to be good and prove my thinking wrong, but it wasn’t and it didn’t. There is a lot of curiosity around the R rating for this movie, because that decision eliminates a huge chunk of the superhero faithful. Maybe the studio saw the success of Deadpool and figured it might work here as well.

The difference between Deadpool and Logan is that Deadpool didn’t already have a built in audience and people were expecting it to be raunchy; they don’t expect that with Wolverine. Everything about the R rating for Logan felt forced, from the cursing to the decapitations. Overall, the film was just too dark for its own good.

All of that said, the bigger issue I had with Logan was that it just wasn’t much fun.

Superhero movies are supposed to be fun and you’d typically expect to like the hero and root for him/her, but this version of Wolverine was not likable and felt as much like the villain as the actual bad guy. Hugh Jackman has had a long, successful run as Wolverine, and I’m sure he’s as happy as I am that it’s finally coming to an end.

I’m sure there are a lot of people out there that will feel obligated, just as I did, to see Logan because it’s a piece of a bigger puzzle, but in reality it might just be time to stop putting the puzzle together and move on.

Grade: D+

Logan opens in theaters on Friday, March 3