Tips for getting your tax refund quickly

Millions of Americans will file tax returns this year, and millions will have problems for one reason or another.

If you're getting a tax refund, chances are you want it faster, rather than slower! Plus, filing sooner will actually help protect your refund.

“There is a lot of tax fraud that goes on because all someone needs to file a fraudulent tax return is a name, social security number and date of birth. They can make up the rest. So by filing early, you get in ahead of the crooks,” said Brian Singer, president and CEO of Singer Financial Group.

There are several ways you can file electronically. People whose adjusted gross income is $62,000 or less can use the IRS free file software available online.

Experts say you should file electronically, use direct deposit and double-check to make sure you are using the correct bank routing number.

“You’d be surprised how many mistakes are made on taxes that are just simple. Maybe it's a typo, your name is not correct, or it's not complete. People also make mistakes on their social security number. That’s just one basic reason to leave many returns up to a professional,” said Singer.

When you are preparing your return, think proactively. It's not just about figuring out this year’s returns. This is an opportunity to determine what you should do for next year and maybe beyond.

“You should discuss your current taxes with your preparer if you have one. Simply ask what should you be doing for this next year to reduce my tax bill for 2017,” said Singer.

Once your taxes are done, you can check the status of your tax refund by downloading the IRS2GO app at IRS.gov/refunds.

You can also call the IRS Refund Hotline at 800-829-1954. You'll need your Social Security number, your filing status, and the exact whole dollar amount of your refund shown on your return to check your status.