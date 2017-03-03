× Columbus police searching for missing 33-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Police in Columbus are searching for a missing woman.

A vehicle belonging to Jacqueline Watts, 33, was found in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon. Police were unable to locate Watts.

She is described as 5’5″, 110 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt.

Police are using K-9s to search the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 812-379-1689.