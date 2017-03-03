× Police: Man found dead on I-65 south of Lafayette may be victim of hit-and-run crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation after finding a body along Interstate 65 Friday morning south of Lafayette.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department said dispatchers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that someone was down in the median along I-65 near mile marker 163.

The preliminary evidence indicated that the deceased, a white male, was the victim of a hit-and-run crash. Investigators are working to identify him.

Police are asking the public for help in the investigation. Anyone with information should contact Master Trooper Larry Mote by calling the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post at (765) 567-2125.