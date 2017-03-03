Driver taken to hospital after car, train collide on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was seriously injured after his car collided with a train early Friday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Sherman Drive. IMPD said the driver disregarded the flashing railroad arms and tried to go around them.

A train traveling southwest toward downtown collided with the car, sending it off the tracks onto Roosevelt Avenue. The car ended up against a fence.

The driver regained consciousness at the scene before being taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police said no alcohol or other impairment was suspected in connection with the incident.