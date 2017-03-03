× FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game nominees: March 3

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – From all the high school basketball action our FOX59 cameras caught on Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which will be named the FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: TINDLEY’S ERIC HUNTER

The Tindley Tigers entered Friday night's sectional semifinal heavy favorites over Indiana Math & Science Academy. Junior standout Eric Hunter was a main reason why. One of the top players in the state, Hunter showed off his athleticism by streaking into the Knights' passing line for a steal and finishing at the rim with a high-flying, one-hand-behind-the-head showcase dunk. Hunter led all scorers with 31 in the Tigers 80-58 win.

NOMINEE #2: ATTUCKS' TEYON SCANLAN

Attucks and Manual played to a thrilling finish earlier in the season with Manual stealing a last-second win, but tonight's sectional semifinal mattered more. In a game with an abundance of highlight-reel plays, Attucks' Teyon Scanlan stood out with a pretty baseline reverse layup, showing beautiful control while gliding behind the Redskins' defense and finishing off the glass for two points. Scanlan led the Tigers with 20 in a 65-53 win.