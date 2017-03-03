× Fish fry locations in central Indiana for 2017 Lenten season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s that time again: fish fry season! The season of Lent starts on Ash Wednesday and ends on Easter Sunday. The Catholic Church and many other Christian churches abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people refer to this time of year as “fish fry season.”

Many churches and organizations host Lenten seafood lunches and dinners for the community to enjoy, and we’ve compiled a list of them below.

If your church or organization is not on this list and you would like to add it, please send the name of the church, the address, the times of the dinner and a link to your website/information to fox59news@fox59.com.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Where: 10655 Haverstick Road, Carmel, IN

When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Knights of Columbus fish fry at Our Lady of Grace

Where: 9900 East 191st Street, Noblesville, IN

When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saint Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church

Where: 1870 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN

When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saint Matthew Catholic Church

Where: 4100 East 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220

When: March 3, March 10, and March 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Holy Spirit Parish at Geist Catholic Church

Where: 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, IN 46037

When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church

Where: 319 E South St, Lebanon, IN 46052

When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Patrick Catholic Church

Where: 1204 N Armstrong St, Kokomo, IN 46901

When: March 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Lawrence Catholic Church

Where: 4650 N. Shadeland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN

When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Little Flower Catholic Church

Where: 1401 N. Bosart Ave. Indianapolis, IN

When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St Monica Catholic Church

Where: 6131 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN

When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saint Mark Catholic Church

Where: 535 E Edgewood Ave, Indianapolis, IN

When: March 3 and April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

Where: 520 Stevens Street Indianapolis IN 46203

When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.