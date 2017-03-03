Fish fry locations in central Indiana for 2017 Lenten season
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s that time again: fish fry season! The season of Lent starts on Ash Wednesday and ends on Easter Sunday. The Catholic Church and many other Christian churches abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people refer to this time of year as “fish fry season.”
Many churches and organizations host Lenten seafood lunches and dinners for the community to enjoy, and we’ve compiled a list of them below.
If your church or organization is not on this list and you would like to add it, please send the name of the church, the address, the times of the dinner and a link to your website/information to fox59news@fox59.com.
Where: 10655 Haverstick Road, Carmel, IN
When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Knights of Columbus fish fry at Our Lady of Grace
Where: 9900 East 191st Street, Noblesville, IN
When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saint Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
Where: 1870 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN
When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 4100 East 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
When: March 3, March 10, and March 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Holy Spirit Parish at Geist Catholic Church
Where: 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, IN 46037
When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church
Where: 319 E South St, Lebanon, IN 46052
When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 1204 N Armstrong St, Kokomo, IN 46901
When: March 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Where: 4650 N. Shadeland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Little Flower Catholic Church
Where: 1401 N. Bosart Ave. Indianapolis, IN
When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St Monica Catholic Church
Where: 6131 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN
When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saint Mark Catholic Church
Where: 535 E Edgewood Ave, Indianapolis, IN
When: March 3 and April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 520 Stevens Street Indianapolis IN 46203
When: Every Friday from March 3 to April 7 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.