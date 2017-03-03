NFL agent discusses Combine, how to prepare children for sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Eugene Lee, Founder MBK Sports Management, is one of the NFL's top agents bringing talent to the NFL Combine in Indy.

Lee stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to talk with Fanchon Stinger about the NFL Combine, top talent, and how parents can help prepare their children to take their sports talent to the next level.

Eugene Lee is founder of MBK Sports Management Group headquartered out of New York City with offices in Cleveland and Los Angeles. He says beyond talent, character is becoming the most important commodity in sports. Eugene also talks about how to enjoy the NFL Combine if you're planning on checking out the new fan experience this year.

You can find his book on Amazon.