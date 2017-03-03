× Shot of snow to start the weekend; Warm up follows

COLDEST IN WEEKS

It was a sun filled Friday afternoon but the March sun was a bit deceiving. Only reaching the middle 30s – and only one week again setting a record high of 74-degrees, this was the coldest afternoon in just three weeks. Temperatures were running nearly 10-degree below normal.

SNOW EARLY SATURDAY

A new surge of milder air is headed to Indiana but before it arrives snow will fall. It was has lackluster snowfall season – running 15″ below normal. This will be a quick hitting band of snow starting in the pre-dawn hours.

A narrow band of 1″ to 1.5″ of snow could fall ending by noon Saturday ahead of the milder air. An approaching warm front will kick off the snow then skies will clear quickly as south-southeast winds increase.

There is still some details to iron out- specifically where the band of snow settles in and how much snow will actually fall. I’m posting below the National Weather Service’s – SREF ensemble, computer generated snow probabilities of 1″ or greater. Followed by the latest operational NAM model snow output.

Temperatures will begin to quickly rise from southwest to northwest during the afternoon hours. So what looks to be a real winter looking day will turn spring-like by mid afternoon.

There may be a rather large southwest to northeast temperature spread Saturday, reaching 50° south of the snow band. The milder air will continue and all locations will warm Sunday to near or just over 60-degrees.