Snowy start to the weekend? Temperatures to steadily rise through early next week!

Snow showers this morning will be ending shortly, as a ridge pushes east and allows for sunshine to build in for the day. It will be a chilly start with wind chills in the teens out-the-door, so grab the winter gear! Bright sunshine should be anticipated for most, if not, all of the day. Highs will struggle though under northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Here is your breakdown:

Clouds will be thickening after midnight, as snow chances sneak in before sunrise Saturday morning, along a warm front! Snow amounts will be light but roads could be snow covered in spots and travel slow for the early hours. Sunshine will SLOWLY build in through the day and temperatures should recover into the upper 40’s. Sunday still remains dry, as clouds increase through the day!