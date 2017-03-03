Wideman brings unique character to Butler basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- On the court, Tyler Wideman embodies Butler basketball – fiercely competitive, fundamentally sound and selfless.

“It’s just in our team,” Wideman said. “We have good enough teammates that if that person's hot we just keep feeding him. Regardless of who it is, we like to see each other do well. So I think that plays well and you can see that in the way we play."

As a player, he personifies the Butler Way, but beyond that tough, bulldog approach is a very different Tyler Wideman.

"Yeah it's definitely something people wouldn't expect out of me, unless they like knew me personally,” the junior forward admitted. “Yeah, it's a little strange.”

Earlier this season, Wideman wowed fans at Hinkle Fieldhouse with his profound knowledge of Disney movies. During a trivia game played on the video board, Wideman impressively rattled off 11 movie titles in 15 seconds.

"Growing up, I was a huge Disney channel fan,” Wideman said with a smile. “So when they asked me that question it was just an instant flashback of all the Disney stuff I used to watch. I mean, I still watch Disney today. I'm a huge Disney fan.”

Nicknamed “Big Cat” for his feline-like reflexes, the 6'8" Wideman more closely relates to the animated than the animalistic.

When asked to pick his Disney favorite, Wideman responded, “Oh, the ‘Lion King.” After contemplating, he added, “Actually, I have two. The ‘Lion King’ and ‘Finding Nemo.’ ‘Lion King’ just because the songs and the meaning behind it, I like it a lot."

Growing up, family vacations included visits to Disney parks and even a Disney-themed cruise. When asked which Disney character he would be, Wideman gave it some thought.

“Wow, that's a tough one. You know, I'm just going to have to stick with Mickey Mouse. You know, just a nice person to be around, happy, fun,” Wideman explained with a laugh.

Wideman’s light-hearted and laid-back demeanor is even part of his game day preparation.

"I always try to take a nap, regardless of what time the game is,” Wideman said. “They tell us not to, but I need a nap or I just feel dead regardless. And then if it's a home game, I just walk across the football field listening to music. I listen to a lot of Chance the Rapper, and then any song that helps me, any song that I can like sing to.”

“It might be some kind of Beyonce or Rihanna song that just gets my vocal cords up there. I do not have a good voice, but I sing in the shower and with my headphones on with my teammates, but I don't have a good voice."

And Wideman claims he isn’t the only Bulldog singing to his own tune.

“I feel like all my teammates are like that in a way, they're just very goofy and have their own personality that might people might not know about," Wideman said.

Much like a beloved Disney movie, a team of unique characters unified in pursuit of a storybook ending.

“Hopefully we leave behind a national championship. That would be pretty good, but if not, just the traditional Butler team,” Wideman said of the legacy his team hopes to leave behind. “Just a hard-working great team, on and off the court. A team that followed the Butler Way, leaving an impact more on the school and the community versus just the team itself."