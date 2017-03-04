10 cars involved in Avon Primanti Bros. parking lot crash

AVON, Ind. – Multiple cars were involved in an accident in the Primanti Bros. parking lot in Avon Saturday night.

Police say a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on westbound 36 when the driver lost control and left the road.

Authorities say the vehicle collided a few trees before striking 10 other parked vehicles in the restaurant’s parking lot.

The two occupants of the striking vehicle were transported to Methodist Hospital with minor injuries. A person who was sitting in one of the parked vehicles was transported to IU West with minor complaints of pain.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police say alcohol could be a factor, but they are waiting on toxicology results.

FOX59 is told no vehicle ever struck the Primanti Bros. restaurant.