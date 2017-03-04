× West side house fire kills 11 puppies, 1 cat

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Eleven puppies and one cat died in a fire on the west side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon, according to first responders.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 5100 block of Miller St around 2 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Four adults were inside the home. All of them were able to make it out. Two of them were transported Eskenazi in “stable condition.” Two others were checked out at the scene and released.

Fire officials say the home is pretty much a total loss. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

