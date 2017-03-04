× Delgado, Rodriguez lead Seton Hall past No. 13 Butler

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Desi Rodriguez scored 21 points, and Angel Delgado added 20 points and 16 rebounds Saturday, helping Seton Hall rally from a 10-point, second-half deficit to upset No. 13 Butler 70-64.

The Pirates (20-10, 10-8 Big East) scored the game’s final seven points, taking a 65-64 lead on Khadeen Carrington’s basket with 1:24 remaining. Myles Powell’s 3-pointer with 35.3 seconds left stretched the lead to 68-64.

Carrington, who finished with 17 points, iced it with two free throws with 12 seconds to go, extending the Pirates’ winning streak to four.

Butler (23-7, 12-6) got 19 points from Kelan Martin and 13 from Avery Woodson but had its four-game winning streak snapped.