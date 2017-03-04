Fundraisers honor slain Delphi girls’ memories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- As the hunt for whoever killed Libby German and Abby Williams continues, the community is doing everything it can not just to honor their memories, but to keep the girls’ spirits alive. They may be gone, but if their community has anything to say, their memories will continue to live.

“We’re just willing to do anything we can,” said Judy Stowers, who drove from Tipton for a fundraiser Friday night in Lafayette.

That fundraiser happened at the Moose Family Center, which will also host a much larger event on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. Organizers say they expect at least 1,000 people to attend the family-friendly fundraiser.

Scott Wilbur is friends with Libby’s family. He helped put together this weekend’s fundraisers to honor the two girls.

“We were like, let’s make a big benefit out of it,” said Wilbur, “so let’s do Friday, let’s do Saturday and see what we can do.”

The money raised, organizers say, might be used to build a softball field in the girls honor, or fund ongoing self-defense classes for kids.

“This will give years and years and years of exciting memories of these girls,” said Wilbur.

The band Stampede will be playing at Saturday’s fundraiser. Attendees will have the chance to join corn-hole, poker and darts tournaments.