× Indiana holds off Ohio State to win season finale 96-92

COLUMBUS, OH. – Robert Johnson scored 26 points and James Blackmon Jr. added 22 points and eight rebounds as Indiana used a hot start and held off a second-half Ohio State rally to beat the Buckeyes 96-92 on Saturday afternoon.

Down by 14 at the half, Ohio State came out with a 13-3 run to start the second half and tied the game at 64 on a Jae’Sean Tate layup with just under nine minutes left.

But Indiana (17-14, 7-11 Big Ten) put together a 10-1 run, went up by seven when Ohio State called a timeout with 6:07 left, and held off the Buckeyes down the stretch.

A C.J. Jackson 3-pointer got Ohio State to within two points, 94-92, with three seconds remaining. But Marc Loving had to foul Blackmon, and he hit a pair of foul shots to put it out of reach.

Josh Newkirk finished with 18 points and Thomas Bryant added 16 for the Hoosiers, who finished a disappointing regular season on a high note heading into next week’s Big Ten Tournament.

Tate led Ohio State with 20 points, and Trevor Thompson had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Ohio State (17-14, 7-11) lost for the first time in three games.