PHOTOS: Snow falls in parts of central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Snow made its way to parts of central Indiana Saturday morning. Several Hoosiers snapped photos of the fresh powder and shared it with FOX59.

The snow showers are expected to dissipate quickly as sunshine returns in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to heat up quickly to the upper 40s.

A warm front moves north Sunday, bringing in warmer air and bumping highs into the lower 60s.

The work week will likely start off mild and soggy as a cold front approaches. Behind the system temperatures will cool again and dry conditions will prevail.

Click here fore your latest forecast.