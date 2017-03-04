× Snow this morning with afternoon sun and 60s Sunday

Good Saturday! This weekend has a little something for everyone. Starting off cold with snow showers this morning, but sunshine returns quickly in the afternoon. Sunday temperatures surge back into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A band of snow has developed northeast of I-74 associated with a wave moving through the state.

The snow continues until midday and quickly dissipates as sunshine returns in the afternoon.

Light accumulations up to an 1.5″ are possible in some locations. Watch for slick driving conditions this morning.

Temperatures heat up quickly to the upper 40s this afternoon. A warm front moves north tomorrow bringing in warmer air and bumping highs into the lower 60s Sunday. The work week starts off mild and soggy as a cold front approaches. Behind the system temperatures cool again and dry conditions prevail.