3 killed in West Lafayette crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Three people were killed in a crash in West Lafayette Sunday morning, according to West Lafayette Police.

Sgt. Stason Wiete tells FOX59 it happened near the intersection of Cherry Ln. and McCormick Rd. around 4 a.m.

Wiete says police haven’t released much information yet, because they’re still actively investigating the crash.

The incident is being investigated in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County coroner, the West Lafayette Fire Department and the Tippecanoe County Emergency Management Agency.