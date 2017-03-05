× Drugs, guns seized from northwest side home after postal service finds marijuana in package

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several different drugs, four handguns and over $22,000 in cash were seized from a northwest side home Friday morning.

IMPD detectives teamed up with U.S. Postal Inspectors to investigate the home in 4000 block of Pittman Place around 11 a.m. When they made contact with the homeowner, they received consent to open a box that was believed to contain narcotics. It was opened and officers found a vacuum sealed package of suspected marijuana.

After serving a search warrant on the home, authorities also located approximately 8 oz. of suspected cocaine, over 100 scheduled narcotic pills, suspected psychotropic mushrooms, around 10 lbs. of suspected marijuana, four handguns and $22,372 in cash.

No arrests have been made as of yet with the investigation ongoing.

IMPD asks that anyone with information about narcotics or illegal activities to immediately contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS (8477). Tips given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.