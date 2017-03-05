Edwards leads No. 16 Purdue past Northwestern, 69-65

Latest information in Delphi double homicide investigation

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - JANUARY 17: Vince Edwards #12 of the Purdue Boilermakers passes the ball off against Kipper Nichols #2 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Mackey Arena on January 17, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Vincent Edwards scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half and Caleb Swanigan added 20 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 16 Purdue beat Northwestern 69-65 on Sunday.

Purdue (25-6, 14-4 Big Ten) clinched the outright regular-season conference title earlier in the week, but had to hold on in the final seconds to fend off Northwestern (21-10, 10-8) in front of a raucous sellout crowd.

Bryant McIntosh finished with 25 points and six assists for Northwestern. The Wildcats have lost six of nine.

Swanigan had his nation-leading 25th double-double.