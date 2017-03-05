IN Focus: Messer, panelists discuss controversies over email, Russia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Politicians on both sides of the aisle are reacting to the news that Vice President Mike Pence used a personal email account to conduct business as Governor of Indiana, according to a report from our newsgathering partners at the Indianapolis Star.

Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN) is defending Pence in an interview with FOX59, saying Pence's personal email account was nothing compared to the controversy surrounding Hillary Clinton's private server.

"I’m not aware of all the facts associated with that subject matter," said Messer. "But I would say, based on what I do know, it is very different than what happened with Hillary Clinton. (She) was using a private server and she was sending out federally classified materials. Neither of those two things are true with the facts that we understand them with Governor now Vice President Mike Pence. As he’s done all throughout his tenure I have every reason to believe that Mike will be very transparent and Hoosiers and the American people will know the truth."

John Zody, state party chairman for the Indiana Democrats also issued a statement on the Pence email controversy.

"Pot meet kettle," said Zody. "Vice President Mike Pence demonstrated the same ‘fast and loose ethics’ he railed against on the campaign trail last year. He conducted state business on personal, unsecured email and took calculated steps to conceal and delay information. Pence’s actions were reckless and unethical. They were the calculation of a politician on the rise and a thoughtless display of the politics as usual Hoosiers are sick and tired of in today’s climate. Vice President Pence may hold himself to a double standard, but Hoosiers deserve better. Americans deserve better. All elected officials are ultimately accountable to the people they represent, and Hoosiers deserve the truth.”

In the video above, Messer and our panelists discuss the email situation and this week's other top stories, including the controversy over Attorney General Jeff Session's contact with the Russian ambassador.