WATCH: Indianapolis student with special needs inspires many by winning wrestling match

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis middle school student with special needs got the chance to show what he’s got on the wrestling mat last week.

Seventh grader Austin Freeman is normally limited in what he can do with the wrestling team at Lynhurst 7th & 8th Grade Center, but the team recently arranged for him to practice with them.

On Tuesday, Freeman finally got the chance he's been waiting for. The team arranged for him to take part in an actual match during Lynhurst’s last home meet of the season.

He wrestled against a schoolmate named Deisel, who's also a member of Indy’s Red Cobra Wrestler’s. And Freeman won!

“It was an awesome thing to witness,” Athletic Director Andrew Aspaas told USA Today, “Thanks to our coaches, athletic trainer and school nurse, we were able to make it happen for this student.”

Aspaas says the seventh grader is a popular figure both on and off the mat, with many rallying around him.

What a cool night. Austin finally gets his chance to wrestle in a meet & wins. Thanks to all that made this possible @LHCWilson #proudgiant pic.twitter.com/OVtX5KHfvQ — Lynhurst Athletics (@AthleticsLHC) March 1, 2017