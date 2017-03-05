× No. 4 Maryland beats Purdue for 3rd straight Big Ten title

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brionna Jones had 27 points and 12 rebounds and No. 4 Maryland beat Purdue 74-64 on Sunday night to win the Big Ten Tournament championship for the third straight season.

The Terrapins (30-2) are the third team in conference history to win three consecutive titles. They also claimed the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Ashley Morrisette scored 18 points for the Boilermakers (22-12), whose seven-game winning streak ended.