INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities responded to a bicycle accident Sunday afternoon on the near north side.

At around 2:45 p.m., police responded to W. 32nd St. and Illinois on the near north side to reportedly investigate a bicyclist struck by a vehicle. The victim is apparently a 15-year-old male and was transported to Riley hospital in serious condition.

According to police, the driver is a 32-year-old male.

We will update this story as we receive more details.