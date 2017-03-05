× Warm and sunny Sunday followed by showers to start the week

Happy Sunday! You will want the jacket as you head out with temperatures around freezing and wind chills in the lower 20s.

Temperatures warm up quickly as a warm front lifts north through the area bumping our highs into the 60s! Lots of sunshine on the way during daylight hours with increasing clouds this evening.

Keep the umbrellas handy Monday as scattered showers will develop during the day. Overnight a cold front slides in bringing a line of showers and a few thunderstorms to the state thru early Tuesday. Temperatures cool off a little midweek behind the front.