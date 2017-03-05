Latest information in Delphi double homicide investigation

Warm and sunny Sunday followed by showers to start the week

Posted 6:32 AM, March 5, 2017, by
dma-highs-today

Happy Sunday! You will want the jacket as you head out with temperatures around freezing and wind chills in the lower 20s.

winter-day-planner

Temperatures warm up quickly as a warm front lifts north through the area bumping our highs into the 60s! Lots of sunshine on the way during daylight hours with increasing clouds this evening.

dma-highs-today

Keep the umbrellas handy Monday as scattered showers will develop during the day. Overnight a cold front slides in bringing a line of showers and a few thunderstorms to the state thru early Tuesday. Temperatures cool off a little midweek behind the front.

br-am-7-day-forecast-int

 