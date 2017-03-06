× 500 Festival training run to close downtown streets this weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — People traveling into downtown Indianapolis this Saturday morning should be prepared for several streets to be closed in conjunction with an Indy Mini-Marathon training run.

The 500 Festival 6-Miler training run will be held from 9 – 10 a.m. The run will start at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with lane closures and setup beginning at 6 a.m. Expect delays and closures along the route. The following streets will be totally closed from 6 – 10 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Street between Maryland and South streets

Saint Clair Street between Meridian Street and Fort Wayne Avenue

East Street between Fort Wayne Avenue and Saint Clair Street

Saint Clair Street between East Street and Park Avenue

Park Avenue between Saint Clair and Massachusetts Avenue

Massachusetts Avenue between Park Avenue and New Jersey Street

Bates Street between College Avenue and Pine Street

Pine Street between Bates Street and English Avenue

Leonard Street between Woodlawn Avenue and Prospect Street

Also, those traveling on IndyGo into downtown Saturday should expect delays as well as alternate bus stops that might be affected due to the training run. Riders should check with IndyGo for specific routes affected.