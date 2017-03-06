× Half century old State Road 1 bridge over I-70 to be replaced

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A half century old bridge in Wayne County along State Road 1 over Interstate 70 will become history as contractors plan to rebuild that bridge later this month.

The bridge built in 1962, will be closed beginning March 15th, and remain closed until November.

In late March, flaggers will direct traffic on State Road 1 during daylight hours as the approaches to the bridge are widened and strengthened in preparation for traffic shifts during bridge construction.

In early April, both directions of traffic on State Road 1 will be shifted to share one half of the bridge as the structure is rebuilt one side at a time. Traffic lanes on I-70 will also be shifted to accommodate construction, and shoulders will be closed off by temporary concrete barriers.

State Road 1 will remain open to one lane in each direction with a reduced work zone speed limit of 35 mph throughout the project. I-70 will have a reduced work zone speed limit of 55 mph, lanes narrowed to 11 feet wide, shifted traffic lanes, and various overnight lane closures throughout the project.

The project is expected to be complete by November.