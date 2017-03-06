× IMPD seeks public help to find missing 14 year old

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old who ran away from home.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on March 5, officers with IMPD were dispatched to the 7200 block of Kingsford Drive to investigate a possible disturbance with a juvenile and her mother. Upon our arrival, officers met with the parent who stated that her daughter, Lamariona Larkin, got into an argument with her and left her apartment in an unknown direction.

Larkin was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey sweat pants, and Nike flip flops. Larkin is a black female with a dark complexion, and shoulder length thick black braids. Larkin is schizophrenic and possibly not taking her medication. Larkin is believed to have the mental capacity of an 8 year old and has also been diagnosed with diabetes.

Larkin made threats towards her mother and has fought with the police in the past. This is not the first time that Larkin has runaway. Missing Person’s detectives were notified and responded to the scene. Officers searched the area and have exhausted all efforts and are now seeking the public’s assistance. A picture of Larkin and a flyer is attached to this release. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 911 or Crime Stoppers at (317)262-TIPS(8477). This release may be updated if more information becomes available.