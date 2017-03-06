× Indiana Department of Corrections switching health care providers, nearly 700 to be laid off

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Indiana Department of Corrections has decided to change health care providers.

The move will lay off 699 Hoosiers across 22 locations in the state. Corizon Health, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, told Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development notice of the layoffs on Monday.

They stated they were made aware of IDOC’s decision on Feb. 22 that they will not renew their contract with Corizon.

According to a spokesman, IDOC selected Wexford Health Sources out of Pittsburgh for the contract.

Corizon’s Indiana workers employment will end on Mar. 31.

“In such a situation, it’s not unusual for the new contractor to hire employees of the former contractor,” wrote Corizon HR manager Christopher Heeg to the state.

“Although there is no guarantee that it will do so.”

Corizon provides IDOC with health, mental, vision, dental, pharmacy and rehabilitation services to inmates.