Indianapolis police asking for help to find 12-year-old with autism

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are asking for the public to help them locate a 12-year-old with autism.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of South Holmes Ave, where they learned Michael Boler had run away.

Police say Michael has a speech and language defect. His mother says he functions at the age level of a 7-year-old.

Michael is believed to be wearing a red and black, knee length Nike jacket, teal polo shirt, khaki pants with gray/white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 911 or Crime Stoppers at (317)262-TIPS(8477).