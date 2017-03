× Kokomo woman arrested for arson after allegedly fighting with husband

KOKOMO, Ind. – On Monday, the Kokomo Fire Department were dispatched to investigate a house fire at Village Green Trailer Court in the 4600 block of S. 00 E/W.

According to authorities, Mollee Davis, 24, had a fight with her husband and attempted to set their residence on fire.

Police charged Davis with felony arson and transported her to the Howard County Jail.