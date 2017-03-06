× Letterman: Mike Pence only got elected because he looks like Bobby Knight

NEW YORK – David Letterman referenced another famous Hoosier to explain how he felt about Vice President Pence during a wide-ranging interview with Vulture.

Laying out his feelings about the former Indiana Governor, Letterman quipped, “He only got elected because he looks like Bobby Knight. Jeez, Pence scared the hell out of me.”

The retired late night television icon and Ball State alum continued, criticizing Pence’s alleged support for conversion therapy.

“That’s when I just thought, ‘Oh God, really, Indiana?’ I don’t care if you’re a fundamentalist Christian – even they have gay relatives,” said Letterman. “They can’t be saying homosexuality is a sin. It’s horse***t.”

His comments about Pence were part of wider discussion about how late night hosts should cover the Trump administration.

Letterman says he would have handled President Trump a bit differently than “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon. He referred to the playful moment when Fallon tousled Trump’s hair during the 2016 campaign.

Letterman says Fallon got a “fantastic viral clip” out of the moment, but he would have handled the interview differently.

“I don’t want to criticize Jimmy Fallon, but I can only tell you what I would have done in that situation: I would have gone to work on Trump,” he said.

Letterman says he doesn’t watch late night TV anymore and hasn’t seen successor Stephen Colbert’s show.