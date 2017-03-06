× Police expected to release new info about Jacquelyn Watts’ death during news conference Monday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police are expected to release new information about the death of Indianapolis woman Jacquelyn Watts during a news conference scheduled for noon on Monday.

Detectives announced last night that they do not suspect foul play in her death, and her autopsy is scheduled for today.

According to police, Watts went to Columbus to drop off her pets with family on Friday afternoon. She was planning to go out of town on a trip with her husband that evening.

Her vehicle was found in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive Friday around 5 p.m. The car was running with the flashers on, but she was nowhere to be seen.

Investigators located Watts’ body on a sandbar in Columbus’ Flatrock river around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. At this time, police do not suspect foul play in her death. Police are expected to release more information as to what happened during the news conference scheduled for today.

We will live stream the news conference here.