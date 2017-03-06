× Police in Grant County asking residents to report heroin dealers

GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– Sheriff’s deputies in Grant County are asking residents to turn in any known or suspected heroin dealers.

With the amount of overdoses in the state, some of which resulted in deaths, police are asking community members to step up and report drug dealers.

“These drug dealers are selling to our friends and family members and it must stop!” said Detective Kyle Beal. “I am asking people if they know anyone who is dealing heroin to call Crime Stoppers with as much information as you can provide.”

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana pays up to $1,000 for information that results in the arrest or indictment of anyone involved in felony criminal activity. If you know where any heroin dealers can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477). The Crime Stoppers tip line is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Additionally, the Indiana Addiction Hotline can be reached at 800-662-HELP (4357). Licensed counselors are available 24 hours a day for addicts, family members, or loved ones needing immediate help and direction.