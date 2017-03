× Woman killed in fatal crash on southwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a fatal crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis in which one woman died.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. on Monday near Kentucky Avenue and West Raymond Street after an officer driving by saw it.

According to IMPD, it was a single-vehicle crash involving a Chevy Impala. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances of the crash.