Police searching for suspect in weekend robbery of Bloomington liquor store

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington police are searching for a man who robbed a Big Red Liquors store on Saturday night.

Officers say the black male suspect entered the store at 2401 W 3rd St. around 10:50 p.m. He then reportedly displayed a handgun, demanded money from employees and fled the area.

Police believe the suspect is approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing silver rimmed glasses and a St. Louis Cardinals jersey at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Chris Scott at (812)349-3382.