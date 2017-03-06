Project Indy Youth Opportunities Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, Mayor Joe Hogsett will join Congressman Carson today for Carson’s fourth annual “Youth Opportunities Fair,” from noon until 7:00 p.m. at the Indianapolis Central Library. The event brings together 65 exhibitors including employers offering year-round and summer jobs for teens and young adults as well as community organizations offering youth development and enrichment programs. This annual event is about more than jobs. The participants are working to connect youth ages 15 to 24 to positive opportunities.

The responsibility, communication skills, social development skills young people learn through these programs provides a solid foundation when a young person begins looking for a job. This is the first year for Mayor Joe Hogsett to partner with Congressman Carson to align his Youth Opportunities Fair with “Project Indy,” Mayor Hogsett’s comprehensive youth employment program.

This year Project Indy’s goal is to connect two thousand Indianapolis teens to jobs: That means bringing together public, private and non-profit organizations to provide opportunities to teens over the summer months Some organizations like Teen Works, KIB and Indy Parks have been Project Indy partners since last year. Others like Starbucks, Lowes, and NJTL of Indianapolis are new In addition to the non-profit community, which has long invested in Indianapolis youth, we’re seeing private business step up and get involved. This year FedEx contributed $30,000 to support Project Indy, a testament to the value employers see in investing in our young people and making sure they are work ready

Students and employers can connect with Project Indy by visiting: http://projectindy.net/­ For students, it’s a one stop portal that allows them to identify Project Indy job partners and search for employment and opportunities near them.



Today’s Youth Opportunities Fair is hosted in cooperation with MCCOY, JAG Indiana, the Indianapolis Public Library and EmployIndy.

Organizations and businesses attending include:

IndyParks 400 job opportunities for youth Mayor Hogsett’s first job was as a lifeguard

TeenWorks

Starbucks

Indianapolis Zoo

LGC Associates (culinary staffing company)

John H. Boner Center

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful

Salvation Army

YMCA

Indianapolis teens need to start applying for summer jobs and connecting to community and employment programs now. For more information about Project Indy, teens and employers can visit ProjectIndy.net.