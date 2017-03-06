× Ryan Leaf back at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – 19 years after first going to the NFL Scouting Combine, Ryan Leaf returned to Indianapolis.

The second overall pick in the 1998 draft was there with the NFL Legends Community to help quarterback prospects through the combine process.

“We are their mentors,” Leaf said. “We go with them from workout to workout, from medical to medical, from interview to interview and if they have any questions, want any feedback or any help, we’re there to support them. I think that’s the best way to be of service to guys who may be struggling or are nervous about this first opportunity like this.”

Leaf has his life back on track after substance abuse issues and serving 32 months in prison. He now serves as program ambassador for Transcend Recovery Community. He is so eager to help those struggling with similar problems that he’s offered to respond to direct messages on Twitter.

“The feeling of actually admitting there’s a problem is super freeing and it helps you move forward,” said Leaf.

The Washington State product will forever be linked with Peyton Manning, who was taken ahead of him in the draft by the Colts. Leaf played just four seasons in the NFL, while Manning went on to a hall of fame career.

“I think he’s somebody I could probably be very resentful of, but I’m not.” Leaf said. “When I watched him go out on top last year after the Super Bowl, I was proud of him and what he accomplished.”