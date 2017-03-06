× State Road 38 to close after March 22 for major pavement project in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Contractors will begin a very lengthy construction project in the new Castle area later this month as they close State Road 38 on or after Wednesday, March 22 to begin construction on a $5.3 million pavement replacement and rehabilitation project between State Road 3 (Memorial Drive) and 31st Street.

Road closures will be phased to maximize local access only during construction and complete the project this year. A signed detour will direct through highway traffic south to I-70 via State Road 1 and State Road 109.

Phase 1 (starting on or after March 22) will close three sections of State Road 38.

25th Street to 31st Street: Access to and from 31st Street will remain open. Other intersections on this section, including 25th Street, may be closed. Access will remain open at either 26th Street or 27th Street.

15th Street to State Road 103 (18th Street): Access to and from 18th Street will remain open. Other intersections on this section, including 15th Street, will be closed.

State Road 3 (Memorial Drive) to 12th Street: Access to and from 12th Street will remain open. Other intersections on this section will be closed. Traffic on State Road 3 will not be restricted. Access to and from State Road 38 east of State Road 3 will be closed.

Phase 2 is scheduled to begin in August and will close three sections not completed during Phase 1.

The intersection of 31st Street to a drainage structure west of Imperial Drive will be closed.

State Road 103 (18th Street) to 25th Street: Access to and from 25th Street will remain open. Other intersections on this section, including State Road 103 (18th Street) will be closed. During this closure, signed detours will direct State Road 103 traffic around construction via U.S. 36, U.S. 40, State Road 1 and State Road 109.

12th Street to 15th Street: Access to and from 12th Street and 15th Street will remain open. Other intersections on this section, including Main Street, will be closed.

About the project

The project will improve two miles of State Road 38 through New Castle. Pavement east of 15th Street will be completely rebuilt. Pavement west of 15th Street will be rehabilitated. Work will also include replacing sections of curb and sidewalks, modernizing curb ramps at intersections, and improving storm water drainage structures within the project limits.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. Other routes can provide access to local destinations. All closures will be sequenced to maintain access to local destinations while completing the project as safely and efficiently as possible.

State Road 38 is expected to be fully open to traffic before the end of this year, and all work on the contract is expected to be complete before summer of 2018. For more information and updates on the State Road 38 pavement project in New Castle, go to http://www.in.gov/indot/3560.htm.

(State Road 38 will also be closed for about six months for a separate project about three miles west of State Road 3 near the intersections of Henry County Roads 275 and 300 West. For more details about this project, go to https://lnks.gd/2/2dqd_N.)