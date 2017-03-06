× Thunderstorm threat returns early morning Tuesday

STORMS LATE TONIGHT

The young month has turned warm. Good Monday evening. with the recent temperature rise, this is the warmest March to date in 5 years.

Temperatures are very mild again late Monday and will actually become milder as a spring-like storm approaches later tonight. Gusty winds will accompany a few strong thunderstorms late tonight.

Severe weather looks to be rather minimal but not completely out of the question here late tonight and early Tuesday morning. It’s been a rough night out west where a large, long line of thunderstorms continues to march east ahead of a spring-like wind machine. There have been over 200 severe weather reports including over a dozen tornadoes along the line of storms this afternoon and evening.

Winds are expected to howl at times after 2 am and should a few thunderstorms grow tall enough, locally damaging wind gusts are a possibility. The good news is that the tornado threat will remain well to out west this evening. As of 10 pm the are a host of tornado watches stretching from the Twin Cities to Kansas City Monday east into westher Illinois.