Thunderstorm threat returns early morning Tuesday

Posted 10:47 PM, March 6, 2017

STORMS LATE TONIGHT

The young month has turned warm. Good Monday evening. with the recent temperature rise, this is the warmest March to date in 5 years.

Temperatures are very mild again late Monday and will actually become milder as a spring-like storm approaches later tonight. Gusty winds will accompany a few strong thunderstorms late tonight.

Severe weather looks to be rather minimal but not completely out of the question here late tonight and early Tuesday morning.  It’s been a rough night out west where a large, long line of thunderstorms continues to march east ahead of a spring-like wind machine.  There have been over 200 severe weather reports including over a dozen tornadoes along the line of storms this afternoon and evening.

 

Winds are expected to howl at times after 2 am and should a few thunderstorms grow tall enough, locally damaging wind gusts are a possibility. The good news is that the tornado threat will remain well to out west this evening. As of 10 pm the are a host of tornado watches stretching from the Twin Cities to Kansas City Monday east into westher Illinois.

Thundery downpours are expected here after 3 AM.

SNOW CHANCES LONG RANGE?

The lack of snow is incredible – to date it is the least snowiest season on record since 1983.  With only 8,

Off the overnight computer runs, the longer range models are getting into better agreement for a shot of wintry weather and perhaps a sticking snow entering next weekend. A lot can and will change as the week wears on but for you snow lovers, all hope is not lost just yet – stay tuned!