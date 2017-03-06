Thunderstorms with high wind gusts expected overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Good Monday afternoon! It's been a rainy day with strong winds in the Hoosier state. We'll have a brief break in the rain in Indy before more arrives during the overnight hours. Thunderstorms will also be possible as a cold front moves through.

Tonight, temperatures will rise to near 60 degrees by midnight and then fall to the low 50s shortly after daybreak as a cold front moves through. We'll have rain, heavy at times and t-storms. Some t-storms could be strong with locally high gusts to near 50 mph. Outside of t-storms, winds will gust to 40 mph.

While we'll still have some showers around early Monday evening, a brief lull will occur prior and shortly after midnight before more rain and even t-storms arrive, generally after 3 a.m. in Indy. A cold front will push a line of showers and t-storms through Indy between about 5 and 6 a.m.

Tuesday morning will start off wet but then we'll see a decrease in the clouds through the day. Winds will stay strong with gusts to 30 and 35 mph at times as temperatures go back up to the low 60s once we see sunshine.

Wednesday will also be windy but sunny. Temperatures will begin in the upper 30s with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Rain chances will arrive Thursday night and possibly change to snow early Friday before the moisture exits the area. Temperatures will dip to the mid-40s for highs Friday.

Weather models are starting to agree on much colder air arriving for the weekend. Right now, it appears highs could only reach the mid-30s Saturday and Sunday with the potential for snow on Saturday. It's too far out to tell how much because a lot can change between now and then! Stay tuned! Oh, and Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 a.m. Don't forget to 'spring forward' your clocks Saturday night before bed! --Danielle Dozier