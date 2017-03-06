WATCH: Indianapolis boy who was struck in drive-by takes first steps since shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The child who was shot in a drive-by in Mar. 2015 has taken his first steps since the shooting.

Ty-Juan Preer, 10, was left for dead by a shooter after he was playing outside near an appliance store that his dad worked at.

It’s been nearly two years since the shooting and the suspect was never caught.

The bullet hit Ty-Juan’s left arm and exited through his back. It left him paralyzed from the waist down, but it did not paralyze his spirit and determination to walk again.

With his mom by his side, Ty-Juan took his first steps at Riley Children’s Hospital since the shooting. Witness Ty-Juan achieve his goal of walking again below.

Video and information courtesy of Riley Children's Hospital.

Left Paralyzed in Drive-By Shooting, Riley Patient Takes His First Steps - https://t.co/MQ1rY3BNRR pic.twitter.com/oLGJqLQxul — Riley Children's (@RileyChildrens) March 6, 2017