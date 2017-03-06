× Yuengling beer now available in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosier beer fans, rejoice! Starting today you can purchase Yuengling in Indiana.

The popular beer company launched its Original Lager, Light Lager, and Black & Tan in the Hoosier state on Monday.

The products will be on draft in bars and restaurants, and it will be available to purchase in stores starting the first week of April. Monarch Beverage, 5 Star and Indiana Beverage will distribute it throughout the state.

D. G. Yuengling & Son is based out of Pottsville, Pennsylvania and was established in 1829, making it the oldest operating brewing company in the United States.