Aspiring police officer gets visit from IMPD after having brain tumor removed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers stopped by Riley Hospital for Children Tuesday to visit a young boy named Drake, who just had surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The officers from the Northwest District decided to come after they learned of Drake’s dreams of becoming a police officer.

The officers came bearing gifts too. Drake received a model of an IMPD police car, a police shirt, a hat and an official IMPD patch.

Police say the Warsaw boy could not speak at the time, but he gave them numerous thumbs up.

Officers say Drake is known for the saying “If you’re not smiling, you’re not doing it right,” which is posted on his door.

“It was our pleasure to meet Drake and his parents who were brought to tears,” said police in a Facebook post. “Get well Drake and we will see you patrolling the streets as a police officer in a few years.”