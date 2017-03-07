Easy 3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes are perfect for National Pancake Day

It really is incredible how easy these banana pancakes are to make. You just need three simple ingredients: banana, eggs, and cinnamon. Your batter should be pretty thick, so if the banana you are using is on the small side, you may need to add another half of a banana. Also, if you want your pancakes a little fluffier, try adding a 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder. These pancakes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and paleo but they taste just like the real thing!
Three-Ingredient Pancakes
Yield: Makes about 5 small pancakes
Ingredients
- 1 ripe banana
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Directions
- In a bowl, combine the banana, eggs and cinnamon.
- Mix/mash until the mixture becomes all smooth. You can use a fork to achieve that.
- Grease your frying pan with a little bit of oil or butter.
- Heat your stove to a low to medium setting.
- Pour two tablespoons of the batter in your pan and cook for about 1½ minutes on both sides or until done.
- Serve as is or garnish with anything you like (banana slices, cinnamon, honey...).
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen.