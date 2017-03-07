Easy 3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes are perfect for National Pancake Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It really is incredible how easy these banana pancakes are to make. You just need three simple ingredients: banana, eggs, and cinnamon. Your batter should be pretty thick, so if the banana you are using is on the small side, you may need to add another half of a banana. Also, if you want your pancakes a little fluffier, try adding a 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder. These pancakes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and paleo but they taste just like the real thing!

Three-Ingredient Pancakes

Yield: Makes about 5 small pancakes

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

In a bowl, combine the banana, eggs and cinnamon. Mix/mash until the mixture becomes all smooth. You can use a fork to achieve that. Grease your frying pan with a little bit of oil or butter. Heat your stove to a low to medium setting. Pour two tablespoons of the batter in your pan and cook for about 1½ minutes on both sides or until done. Serve as is or garnish with anything you like (banana slices, cinnamon, honey...).

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen.