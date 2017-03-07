× Elderly man dies after 2-vehicle crash on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A two-vehicle crash on the west side killed one person and sent another to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the scene near the intersection of Washington Street and Holt Road around 6:23 p.m. on a report of a personal injury accident.

When officers arrived, they learned an elderly man driving a sedan pulled out in front of a pickup truck. Police believe he was blinded by the setting sun.

Both drivers were transported to Eskenazi Hospital. The elderly man did not survive. The driver of the pickup was alert and conscious with a possible broken leg.